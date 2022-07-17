WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 9,454 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.