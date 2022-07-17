WBH Advisory Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.67 and its 200-day moving average is $515.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

