WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 7.0 %

BAC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

