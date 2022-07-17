WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 4,987 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,127.4% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

