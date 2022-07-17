Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (WAYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of WAYN stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

