Waves (WAVES) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.08 or 0.00023837 BTC on exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $552.47 million and approximately $169.22 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013834 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004980 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000990 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,815,620 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.

Waves Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

