Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Waterloo Brewing Stock Performance

Shares of WBR opened at C$4.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.14 million and a PE ratio of 34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09. Waterloo Brewing has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$7.76.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.