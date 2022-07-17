Warp Finance Trading 42.3% Higher Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $31.75 or 0.00150191 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $148,419.71 and $48,871.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars.

