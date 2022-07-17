Warp Finance Price Tops $30.43 on Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $142,242.48 and $47,133.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $30.43 or 0.00144831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

