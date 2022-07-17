Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €188.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €188.00 ($188.00) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($205.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($184.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($126.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €227.00 ($227.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($188.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

ETR:WCH opened at €132.75 ($132.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €148.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €116.65 ($116.65) and a twelve month high of €187.10 ($187.10).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

