W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.