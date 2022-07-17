Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 37.8% in June

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
IHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 57,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,104. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
