Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Down 37.8% in June

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

IHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 57,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,104. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,447,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 246,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

