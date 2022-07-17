Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 6.1 %

VDMCY opened at $8.23 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2018 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

