Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $42.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.14.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte
Veracyte Stock Performance
Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.98.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
