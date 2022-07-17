Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 32.7% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $123,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

