Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.66 and its 200-day moving average is $390.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.