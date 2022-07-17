Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1,634.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $354.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.