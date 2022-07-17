Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,268 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.