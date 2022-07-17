Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $199.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

