Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $199.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day moving average is $223.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

