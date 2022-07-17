Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is TD Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $231.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.