Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after buying an additional 1,264,389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $40.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15.

