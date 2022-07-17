Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.