Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VIG stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

