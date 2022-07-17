Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $95.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.26. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

