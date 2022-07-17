Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $95.91 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

