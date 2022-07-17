Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 14,385 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 26,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

