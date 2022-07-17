Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $996,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

