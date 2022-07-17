Valor Token (VALOR) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Valor Token (VALOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $546,960.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.81 or 1.00026731 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008999 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003595 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Valor Token Coin Profile
Valor Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.
Buying and Selling Valor Token
