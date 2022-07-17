Vabble (VAB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,958.00

Vabble (VAB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $11,958.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 692,900,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

