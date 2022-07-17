USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007362 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000224 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

