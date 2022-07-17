Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,400 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the June 15th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at Urban One

In other Urban One news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,028.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Urban One news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,028.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $380,704.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,839 shares of company stock worth $611,730. Insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Institutional Trading of Urban One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban One by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Stock Performance

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. Urban One has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $277.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter.

About Urban One

(Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.