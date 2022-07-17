Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $26.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.
Upland Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $11.77 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $368.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
