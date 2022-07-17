Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $26.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $11.77 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $368.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

