Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Up 52.8% in June

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Universal Logistics stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $675.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $523.86 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

