Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Stock Up 2.2 %

UNVR stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,414 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,341.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307 and have sold 147,031 shares worth $4,704,992. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.



