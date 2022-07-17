UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $529.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

