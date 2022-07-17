UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

UniLend (UFT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. UniLend has a market cap of $6.28 million and $1.43 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,004.10 or 0.99888925 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

