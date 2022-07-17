Unido EP Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $82,596.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041169 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001978 BTC.
About Unido EP
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.