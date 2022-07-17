Unido EP Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $82,596.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

