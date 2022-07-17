Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market capitalization of $31,062.58 and $286.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

