Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market capitalization of $31,062.58 and $286.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033935 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022198 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001873 BTC.
Unicly Chris McCann Collection Profile
Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Chris McCann Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Chris McCann Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.