Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

