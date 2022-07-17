UGAS Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $220,158.97 and $80,875.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,174.59 or 1.00034286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.