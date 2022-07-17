UBS Group Trims Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price to $50.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Bell Bank raised its position in Fastenal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,837,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

