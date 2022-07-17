UBS Group Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($138.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($108.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($129.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($115.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($113.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €105.10 ($105.10) on Thursday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($56.96) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($73.48). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.27.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.