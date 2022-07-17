UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €27.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 1.7 %

FRA:FPE opened at €23.85 ($23.85) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($37.40) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($44.80). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.25.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.