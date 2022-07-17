U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Acquires $27,291.24 in Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 7,396 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,070.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luke Anthony Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Luke Anthony Norman purchased 8,482 shares of U.S. Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,369.94.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

USAU opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

