Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $60,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.