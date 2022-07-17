Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TUWLF. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock remained flat at $0.53 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.