Truist Financial Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $235.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.87.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $194.91 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

