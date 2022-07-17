Truist Financial Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $102.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

