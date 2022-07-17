Truist Financial Cuts trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $2.30

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $3.00 to $2.30 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRVG. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of trivago from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.64.

trivago Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.48 million, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. trivago had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in trivago by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

